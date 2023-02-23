Watch CBS News
Car lands in backyard pool of Sunrise home after driver lost control

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A driver lost control of their vehicle which ended up crashing inside the pool of a Sunrise home shortly before noon Thursday.

The incident happened along the 7100 block of NW 22nd Street.

No injuries were reported during the incident, onlookers said.

CBS 4 spoke to the homeowner about the driving mishap, which left a big mess in the resident's yard.

The baby inside the car was heard to be okay, the homeowner said. 

