Car crashes into Fort Lauderdale mobile home; 6 people, including 1 child, given aid

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Emergency aid was given to six people, including a child, after a car ran into a mobile home in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning.

According to the American Red Cross Broward County Chapter, the crash occurred at NW 44th Avenue and a disaster-trained team helped coordinate aid to five adults and a child at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 11:13 AM

