Car crashes into Fort Lauderdale mobile home; 6 people, including 1 child, given aid
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Emergency aid was given to six people, including a child, after a car ran into a mobile home in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning.
According to the American Red Cross Broward County Chapter, the crash occurred at NW 44th Avenue and a disaster-trained team helped coordinate aid to five adults and a child at the scene.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.