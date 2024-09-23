Car crashes through Coral Gables parking garage wall, driver rescued

Driver rescued after car crashes through 3rd floor parking garage wall in Coral Gables

Driver rescued after car crashes through 3rd floor parking garage wall in Coral Gables

Driver rescued after car crashes through 3rd floor parking garage wall in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES - A woman was rescued after she partially drove off the third floor of a parking garage in Coral Gables.

The driver accidentally accelerated instead of hitting the brake in the garage at 1500 San Remo Avenue, near The Shops at Sunset Place, according to Coral Gables Fire Rescue. They said the car went through a parking garage wall and an adjacent tree kept it from falling to the ground.

Fire crews used a ladder truck to lower a firefighter to the car. They were then able to pull the woman from the vehicle and bring her to the ground safely.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue did not say if the woman suffered any injuries.