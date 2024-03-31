Watch CBS News
Former Lions, Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton turns himself in on domestic battery charge in Florida

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fl. (KDKA) -- Former Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has turned himself in after being wanted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office in Florida.

Earlier this month, the Sheriff's Office said that Sutton was wanted for a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

The Sheriff's Office says that Sutton turned himself in and was booked into the Orient Road Jail outside of Tampa on Sunday evening. 

kdka-nfl-football-steelers-lions-cam-sutton-arrested-hillsborough-county.png
Former Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton turned himself into the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida after being wanted on a charge for  domestic battery by strangulation. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office / YouTube

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man's gruesome actions."

Sutton was released by the Detroit Lions after it was announced he was wanted in relation to the charge. 

Sutton appeared in 17 games for the Lions last season and tallied 61 total tackles, one interception and six pass deflections. Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions in March 2023.

The eight-year pro spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before playing for Detroit.

CBS Detroit contributed to this report.

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 11:28 PM EDT

