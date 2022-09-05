California issues Energy Emergency Alert, warns of possible outages amid heat wave

Power demand from heat wave threatens rolling blackouts across California Power demand from heat wave threatens rolling blackouts across California 02:44

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials with Cal ISO on Monday issued an Energy Emergency Alert, warning consumers that stress on the state's power grid could lead to rolling blackouts during a blistering Labor Day holiday.

Late Monday morning, the California Independent System Operator additionally announced an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 1 on Monday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., warning that high demand could lead to rotating power outages.

An EEA 1 means "Real-time analysis shows all resources are in use or committed for use, and energy deficiencies are expected," according to the definition provided by Cal ISO. More details on what the three different levels of an Emergency Energy Alert signify were available on the Cal ISO website.

The state is looking at energy deficits of 2,000-4,000 megawatts -- up to 10 percent of normal electricity demand. Late Monday afternoon, they extended the Energy Emergency Alert to Tuesday.

#ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Watch, effective tomorrow from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Learn more about @California_ISO’s emergency notifications: https://t.co/bL89uUW4T7 — Flex Alert (@flexalert) September 5, 2022

PG&E also has a web page where customers can find out if rolling blackouts are occurring and look up their address to see if they will be affected by a planned outage.

PG&E was reporting some outages related to the hot weather early Monday evening. A total of 8,130 customers in the East Bay and 11,766 customers in the South Bay were without power as of 5:45 p.m. There were around 1,300 customers without power in the North Bay.

The biggest reported outage was in Morgan Hill affecting 2,700 households. There were 2,400 customers impacted in Pleasant Hill, 2,100 in San Jose and 1,850 in Cupertino.

That alert was announced as California's sixth consecutive statewide Flex Alert went into effect Monday afternoon as a heat wave brought blistering temperatures to the Golden State over the Labor Day weekend and beyond.

The alert for Labor Day calls for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 to 10 p.m. Officials also announced plans to issue another Flex Alert on Tuesday. However, Tuesday's window of power conservation goes back to the standard 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. time period.

A #FlexAlert has been extended to tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Consumers urged to #saveenergy as temperatures continue to rise. https://t.co/nSahzJnbN0 pic.twitter.com/UH5KKXNmxb — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 5, 2022

Cal ISO officials said it needs California to save even more electricity than previously believed, as the worst of the current heat waves descends on the state on Monday and Tuesday.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

ISO said energy demands Sunday reached record levels, and residents need to lower electricity use in the afternoons and evenings to avoid outages. Users should set their thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid using major appliances and charging their electric vehicles. More conservation tips can be found at FlexAlert.org.

Additional calls for reducing energy consumption are expected as the state endures record-breaking temperatures lasting at least through Thursday.

State officials also confirmed that for Department of Water Resources temporary emergency power generators have been put into use to help provide electricity during the emergency. It marks the first time they are being utilized. Two of them have been deployed to existing facilities in Roseville and Yuba City.

This evening, 4 DWR temporary emergency power generators were activated to provide electricity to our statewide energy grid. This is the first time they’re being used as part of an effort to help keep the lights on & keep Californians safe and healthy during this #heatwave. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/i1cqNRemU1 — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) September 6, 2022

Businesses on Main Street in downtown Pleasanton were aware Monday they may have to keep operating without power as the threat of blackouts increased.

"We've actually found that people come in here as a great relief," said Dirk Christiansen, the owner of Studio Seven Arts. "It's hot out there and so we tend to be a very conscious gallery."

He's had the business at the same location for more than 10 years and says they've modernized their setup to make their shop as efficient as possible. They keep the air conditioning at the recommended temperature at all times along with using fans throughout the store. They also have LED lights and keep deciding to turn off more sections of lighting where customers shop less frequently.

"If we had an outage, we would keep the business going," he told KPIX 5 on Monday. "We can go back to the old manual card reading for credit cards if we need to."

Some visitors to Main Street said their sole purpose was to get out of their house and find some business where they could stay cool inside.

"Going downtown because there's air conditioning here," said Gabby, 12, walking by with her friends.

But they know the emergency energy alert in place at this time requires the whole family to do their part.

"Well we've been using less electricity as best as we can, at least in our house," said 12-year-old Penelope.