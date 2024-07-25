Better Bus Network turns the corner to the benefit of Miami-Dade riders

Better Bus Network turns the corner to benefit of Miami-Dade riders

Better Bus Network turns the corner to benefit of Miami-Dade riders

MIAMI - Months of complaints about the Miami-Dade County's Better Bus Network, that reimagined service by cutting and changing dozens of routes last fall, fueled change.

The Department of Transportation authorized adjustments to 21 routes that went into effect this week. One change is in direct response to issues raised in a CBS News Miami investigation in February.

"You have no idea how happy this has made me," Jennifer Wallace, a Metro rider for 20 years said.

Five months ago, Wallace ran between bus and rail connections wondering how long her bosses would let her show up 45 minutes late to work. She blamed changes to her bus route. It used to carry her from West Kendall to University Station where Metrorail took Wallace to work on time.

Last fall, county leaders launched the "Better Bus Network" overhaul. It re-routed Wallace's bus through Coral Gables to the Douglas Station Metrorail stop instead of University Station. That added 45 minutes to her commute and others.

While service improved for some, passengers lost familiar, reliable service around the county complained.

In Miami Beach, riders lost service on Alton Road near Mt. Sinai Hospital. They crowded community meetings about service changes. They also emailed and called 311 with feedback on how to improve bus transportation.

Transit leaders initiated changes to 21 routes Monday. Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works Chief Operations Officer Sean Adgerson heard Wallace's story.

"I'm sorry," he said. "It kind of breaks my heart to hear that these changes affected her like that. But, the process worked. We listened. The team made adjustments and now I'm happy to say today we are providing her with that service."

When asked why it took months, Adgerson said, "one is looking at data and making sure it's (a problem). The second part is it takes coordination to do it. The team that does all the schedule and schedule adjustments there's a long process."

Adgerson said union contracts only allow service changes three times a year. This week's adjustments were the department's second and biggest so far. However, Adgerson expects several cancelled routes to return in some fashion, including a MetroLink service on Alton Road in Miami Beach, this fall.

While content with her ride, Wallace went home wondering what's next.

Transit leaders launched a TransitConnections program to give riders more access to information and service changes. County leaders are still collecting feedback and hope to launch a rider's council.

