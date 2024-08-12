Watch CBS News
Burning body found in Hollywood alley

By John MacLauchlan

HOLLYWOOD - An unnerving discovery was made by Hollywood police when officers were sent to check out a report of a fire in an alley.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, police received a call about the fire at 515 N 21 Avenue, near N Dixie Highway and Fillmore Street. When officers arrived they found a body on fire.

The alleyway is lined with homes and a new apartment building under construction.

"This really surprised me, I'm shocked because it has never happened here in this neighborhood. We just have some episodes of homeless people or a bit crazy and that's it," said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to a person being set on fire and have asked for the public's help.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567.

