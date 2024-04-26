Burned double-decker bus affects traffic on I-595 in Davie

MIAMI - About 50 people are lucky to be alive Friday afternoon after the double-decker bus they were in caught on fire, shutting down the westbound lanes of I-595 in Davie.

It happened before 3 p.m. near Nob Hill Road.

Luckily, no injuries had been reported.

Images from Chopper showed a charred skeleton of a passenger bus on the emergency lane of an empty highway.

Authorities said the passengers would be transported off the highway.

It is not clear what may have started the fire.

Traffic was affected for miles.