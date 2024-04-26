Watch CBS News
Burned double-decker bus affects traffic on I-595 in Davie

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Tour bus catches fire on I-595
Tour bus catches fire on I-595 01:35

MIAMI - About 50 people are lucky to be alive Friday afternoon after the double-decker bus they were in caught on fire, shutting down the westbound lanes of I-595 in Davie.

It happened before 3 p.m. near Nob Hill Road. 

Luckily, no injuries had been reported. 

Images from Chopper showed a charred skeleton of a passenger bus on the emergency lane of an empty highway. 

Authorities said the passengers would be transported off the highway. 

It is not clear what may have started the fire. 

Traffic was affected for miles. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news, everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 4:32 PM EDT

