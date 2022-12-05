Search still on for Burmese python spotted at Doral residential complex

DORAL – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to locate a Burmese python first spotted a week ago.

According to FWC, the snake was seen slithering Thursday near a residential complex on 114 Avenue.

That prompted a concerned citizen to ring the agency's Exotic Species Reporting Hotline.

Over the weekend, FWC said there was a second report of a python sighting in the area.

It's not known if it was the same snake or possibly a second.

FWC said their biologists are in connection with staff at the residential complex, who are monitoring the area.

If you spot a python, call FWC's Exotic Species Reporting Hotline at (888) Ive-Got1 (483-4681).

Make sure to include a photo and exact location to make it easier on the FWC biologists following up on the call.

