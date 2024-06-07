Watch CBS News
Local News

BSO: 2 injured in Broward drive-by shooting, subjects detained for questioning

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Double shooting under investigation near Fort Lauderdale
Double shooting under investigation near Fort Lauderdale 00:20

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office investigators said they have detained at least one person in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon in Central Broward. 

Authorities said they responded to the shooting call shortly at around 2:30 p.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 29th Terrace.

When deputies got to the scene they located two women who were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting on Florida's Turnpike. 

"The subjects in the vehicle have been detained for questioning," authorities said.

BSO detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 4:50 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.