BSO: 2 injured in Broward drive-by shooting, subjects detained for questioning

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office investigators said they have detained at least one person in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon in Central Broward.

Authorities said they responded to the shooting call shortly at around 2:30 p.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 29th Terrace.

When deputies got to the scene they located two women who were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting on Florida's Turnpike.

"The subjects in the vehicle have been detained for questioning," authorities said.

BSO detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.