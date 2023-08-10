Watch CBS News
BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony in letter to county mayor: Budget recommendation jeopardizes public safety

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony wrote a letter to Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher in which he is critical of the "underfunded" budget recommendation and how it impacts his department.

Here is part of what he had to say to Mayor Fisher: 

"As the duly elected sheriff of Broward County, I have an obligation to bring my concerns to your attention. It should be noted, these concerns are separate and apart from the $4,513,758 underfunded budget for Regional Communications for the fiscal year 2023-2024. I want to make it clear; I will not lay off any critical Communications Operators to meet the arbitrary budget recommendation provided by County Administration."

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 9:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

