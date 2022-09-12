BSO: Sex predator "trying to lure children" arrested near Oakland Park community center

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a registered sexual predator they say was spotted talking to children near a community center last Thursday.

Now, detectives with BSO's criminal unit are alerting the public and asking for potential victims to come forward.

BSO said they responded to Collins Community Center, in the 3800 block of N.E. 3rd Avenue after a witness alerted deputies that a man appeared to be "talking to children, trying to lure the children to him."

Investigators said it happened right around the time children had been dismissed for the day from Oakland Park Elementary School.

The man was identified as Frederick Muller. He was arrested for "Failure to Comply with Registration Law, a sex offender violation charge of Failure to Register as Required and a sexual predator violation of Renew Information on Driver's License within 48 Hours."

Muller is being held in the Broward County Jail on a $10,500 bond.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by calling **TIPS (8477).