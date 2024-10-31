BSO locates mother of young girl left at West Park day care

WEST PARK - Deputies on Thursday night located the mother of a young girl who was dropped off at a day care in West Park by an unknown man in the morning, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Panda Little Academy at 3900 SW 40th Ave. on Thursday morning regarding a young child left there, the sheriff's office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say a man driving a dark-colored vehicle dropped off the child at the school, where she is not registered.

The child, who is named Malaya, is believed to be 2 or 3 years old, according to Caro.

"I am no one to judge but children are you prizes possessions," one parent at the day care told CBS News Miami before the girl's family was found. "For someone to drop off a kid like that is just shows a type of heart that a person has."

Anyone with information about incident should call BSO's Special Victims Unit Det. Vanessa Encina at 561-513-8557.