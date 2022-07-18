BSO searches for man accused of pointing gun at taxi driver, refusing to pay

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to identify a man accused of holding a taxicab driver at gunpoint after refusing to pay the cab fare.

BSO said it happened at around 1:32 a.m., Monday, July 4.

Authorities said the cab driver picked up the passenger named "James" near the 7800 block of Southwest Eighth Street in North Lauderdale.

"Once the passenger was inside the taxicab, the driver drove off and explained that full payment of the cab fare was required before being transported. That's when investigators say the subject became irate, demanded another cab, and pulled a gun on the driver," BSO said.

"Surveillance video inside the taxicab shows the driver calling for a second cab and asking the subject to wait outside. The passenger refuses to leave and demands that the driver returns to the original pickup location. A few minutes later, the driver is seen with his hands held up, begging for his life. The victim says to the gunman, "please, don't kill me," before crashing into a parked car. The cab driver then returns to the original location, and the gunman exits the cab without paying the fare."

Anyone with information on the gunman's identity and location is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4328 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).