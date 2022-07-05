BSO: Man sexually assaulted child, attacked deputy

MIAMI - A 20-year-old man is facing serious charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a child and attacking a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy.

BSO investigators said Samuel Shirk, who goes by Austin, sexually assaulted a young child while staying with the child's mother.

The child's family contacted BSO on Saturday, July 2 and Shirk was subsequently arrested without incident on Sunday.

Detectives said they believe the incidents, which also include video voyeurism, occurred over a span of several months in 2022.

While handcuffed, Shirk is also accused of attacking a BSO deputy after being questioned by detectives at the BSO Public Safety Building.

"As the deputy screamed for help, a BSO detective came to her aid. Both BSO employees were able to subdue Shirk and place him in a holding cell. For this incident, Shirk is facing additional charges including battery on a law enforcement officer, attempt to escape and obstructing or depriving an officer of means of protection or communication," detectives said.

Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims in the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4689 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).