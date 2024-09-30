Watch CBS News
BSO investigates fatal shooting of 6-year-old child in Tamarac

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a child dead Monday afternoon at a gated community in Tamarac.

Police got the call at around 3:30 p.m. about a shooting at a condominium in the 5600 block of Rock Island Road.

When authorities got there they found a 6-year-old child who had fatally shot himself.

Images from Chopper 4 showed emergency vehicles at the scene.

CBS News Miami cameras caught images of a distraught woman being led away by deputies. 

It is unclear if the child was home alone at the time of the shooting.

No further details have been released and the investigation is ongoing.

