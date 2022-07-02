BSO investigates drowning of 10-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes
MIAMI -- The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning of a 10-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes.
Authorities said it happened Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court.
Here is what BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd said about the drowning:
"Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and immediately began lifesaving measures on the 10-year-old male drowning victim."
The child was transported to a nearby hospital, but emergency personnel could not revive him.
BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
