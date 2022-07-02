Watch CBS News
BSO investigates drowning of 10-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning of a 10-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes. 

Authorities said it happened Saturday morning at around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court. 

Here is what BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd said about the drowning: 

"Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and immediately began lifesaving measures on the 10-year-old male drowning victim." 

The child was transported to a nearby hospital, but emergency personnel could not revive him. 

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 6:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

