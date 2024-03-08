BSO identifies victim killed by co-worker, man shot by deputies in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Wednesday's fatal shooting involving Broward Sheriff's Office deputies in Pompano Beach.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m., as BSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the 3200 block of West Copans Road.

While deputies were on their way, they were told an adult male, later identified as Warren H. Chambers, 42, had been shot and that the armed individual, Rafael A. Molina, 59, was possibly still in the area.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with Molina.

BSO said the preliminary investigation revealed that at some point Molina fired at deputies and the deputies returned fire.

Molina was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned Molina had shot and killed Chambers, his co-worker before they made contact with Molina.

Per BSO policy, the three deputies involved were placed on "administrative assignment pending further investigation."

The investigation continues.