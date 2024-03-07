Man shot, killed by Broward sheriff's deputies at county transit facility in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man died in a barrage of bullets fired by Broward sheriff's deputies at a Broward mass transit facility in Pompano Beach.

According to the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday they received word of a shooting near the 3200 block of Copans Road. While deputies were on their way to check out the report, they were informed that the armed individual may still be in the area

When deputies arrived at the mass transit facility, the sheriff's office said they made contact with a 59-year-old man who was armed. At one point the man reportedly shot at the deputies and three deputies returned fire, killing him.

"After the shooting, they learned that this armed individual had gotten into some type of, I don't know if it was an argument or a dispute, but he actually shot and killed one of his co-workers prior to the deputies making contact with him," said sheriff's spokeswoman Veda Coleman Wright.

The man killed by deputies and the 42-year-old man he's accused of shooting were both employees of Broward County Mass Transit.

The three deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.