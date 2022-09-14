Watch CBS News
Local News

BSO wants help tracking driver in deadly hit-and-run in Pompano Beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

BSO searching for deadly hit-and-run driver
BSO searching for deadly hit-and-run driver 00:30

MIAMI – Broward Sheriff deputies are asking for your help to track down the driver who struck a pedestrian in Pompano Beach and left them to die.

It happened last week, around 6:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Atlantic Blvd.

Investigators believe the car pictured here is similar to the one the suspect was driving.

It's a dark-colored Honda Accord with damage to the driver-side front bumper, headlight, fender, and hood. 

And it's a missing driver's side mirror.

The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.