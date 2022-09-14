BSO wants help tracking driver in deadly hit-and-run in Pompano Beach
MIAMI – Broward Sheriff deputies are asking for your help to track down the driver who struck a pedestrian in Pompano Beach and left them to die.
It happened last week, around 6:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Atlantic Blvd.
Investigators believe the car pictured here is similar to the one the suspect was driving.
It's a dark-colored Honda Accord with damage to the driver-side front bumper, headlight, fender, and hood.
And it's a missing driver's side mirror.
The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.