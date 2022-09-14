BSO wants help tracking driver in deadly hit-and-run in Pompano Beach

MIAMI – Broward Sheriff deputies are asking for your help to track down the driver who struck a pedestrian in Pompano Beach and left them to die.

It happened last week, around 6:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Atlantic Blvd.

Investigators believe the car pictured here is similar to the one the suspect was driving.

It's a dark-colored Honda Accord with damage to the driver-side front bumper, headlight, fender, and hood.

And it's a missing driver's side mirror.

The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.