BSO detectives seek help from public after two marked vehicles struck by gunfire on I-95

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public after two of their marked vehicles were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 late Wednesday night.

Just before 11:40 p.m., two BSO deputies were driving north on I-95 near Sheridan Street when "they each felt something hit their marked patrol vehicles" and hitting their windshields. Later, the deputies noticed a single gunshot crack in their front windshields. Neither deputies were injured, BSO said.

bso-gunshot-windshield-2.jpg
  Just before 11:40 p.m., two BSO deputies were driving north on I-95 near Sheridan Street when "they each felt something hit their marked patrol vehicles" and hitting their windshields. Broward County Sheriff's Office

BSO's Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were called out to investigate the incident.

BSO is asking if anyone with information or video from the Hollywood-Dania Beach corridor of I-95 between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. should contact BSO Det. Jennifer Petrofsky at (954) 321-4238 or submit their tips through the SaferWatch App.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward County Crime Stoppers by calling (954) 493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial *TIPS (8477).

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

