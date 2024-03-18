BSO conduct criminal investigation, dig for clues in backyard of Pompano Beach home

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were conducting a criminal investigation Monday afternoon in the backyard of a Pompano Beach home.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several investigators under green tents set up in the backyard of a home, as well, as a red excavator digging for clues.

The operation was set up in the area of Northeast 54th Street, just west of Federal Highway.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said, "The Broward Sheriff's Office is conducting an active and ongoing criminal investigation in Pompano Beach. Detectives are not releasing any additional details at this time."

