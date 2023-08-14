BSO: Beware of scammers claiming to be law enforcement employees

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is warning people that scammers have begun making calls to the general public claiming to be from their civil division office and asking for money to put an arrest warrant on hold.

BSO says to immediately hang up and call law enforcement if you get a call of a similar nature.

Investigators have been alerted to four cases where the victims were told that they had missed a court date and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

"The victims were advised that they could put the warrant on hold by sending money via an online payment application. Adding to the reality of the scam, the scammers used the names of real BSO employees during the calls," investigators said.

"It appears that the scammers are targeting medical professionals."

BSO says they will never call you to ask for money or personal information, demand bond money or any form of payment.

They are reminding consumers that if they receive this type of call, do not provide any personal information or money.

If you have been a victim of this scam or received this type of call, call BSO's non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).