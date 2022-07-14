BSO: Apparent murder-suicide investigated in Tamarac

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead early Thursday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard in Tamarac regarding a 911 hang-up call.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man and woman unresponsive inside of a residence.

"Both individuals were pronounced deceased on scene. Four children were also found inside of the residence. They were unharmed. BSO Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Unit investigators are on scene conducting a death investigation," BSO said.

No additional information was immediately available.