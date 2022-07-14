Watch CBS News
Local News

BSO: Apparent murder-suicide investigated in Tamarac

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Murder-suicide under investigation in Tamarac
Murder-suicide under investigation in Tamarac 00:09

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead early Thursday morning. 

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard in Tamarac regarding a 911 hang-up call. 

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man and woman unresponsive inside of a residence. 

"Both individuals were pronounced deceased on scene. Four children were also found inside of the residence. They were unharmed. BSO Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Unit investigators are on scene conducting a death investigation," BSO said. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 12:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.