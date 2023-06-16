BSO: 3 injured in shooting through sedan's sunroof in West Park

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help for any information that may lead them to the arrest of the person caught on video shooting through the sunroof of a vehicle at another vehicle in West Park.

It happened in the late afternoon, on Friday, May 26, near the 4600 block of Southwest 20th Street, according to investigators.

A surveillance camera captures a person standing through the sunroof of a white four-door sedan with a weapon in hand and as a dark-colored vehicle approaches, the man is seen shooting at the occupants inside the dark sedan.

BSO said three occupants were injured in the shooting, "Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, one of them sustained life-threatening injuries."

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-5008 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).