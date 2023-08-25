BSO: 2 men scammed UberEats out of more than $1 million

FORT LAUDERDALE — Two men were arrested this week for allegedly scamming UberEats out of more than $1 million in deliveries, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO stated in a Friday press release that following a nearly eight-month investigation, detectives with the Strategic Investigations Division obtained arrest warrants for Trayon Morgan of Lauderhill, 21, and Roy Blackwood of Sunrise, 38, and both were charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

According to BSO, the fraud started in January 2022 and took place mainly in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

The release stated that Morgan used UberEats and would act as the customer and courier by placing orders for pickup under a fake name before accepting them as the delivery person. Uber would then provide him with a preauthorized and preloaded credit card to make the purchases, where he would make up to $700 in a single order. Then, as the customer, Morgan would cancel the order and then proceed to purchase a gift card with the Uber credit card.

Meanwhile, Blackwood would drive Morgan to different Walgreens locations to defraud the stores.

On Jan. 24, detectives conducted a surveillance operation and saw Morgan and Blackwood travel to 27 different Walgreens, frauding locations that totaled up a $5,013.28 loss for Uber that day. According to BSO, Morgan created several fake accounts to keep the fraud going, often using stolen and fabricated identities of other Uber drivers by using their license information and altering them with his own photo.

With the help of Uber and other investigative techniques, detectives were able to confirm Morgan's involvement with the fake accounts.

On Aug. 7, arrest warrants were issued for the duo and on Aug. 16, Blackwood was arrested by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department. Morgan was arrested by BSO detectives in Tamarac on Aug. 22.