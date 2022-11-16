Broward's troubled 911 system at heart of MSD Public Safety Commission

SUNRISE - It's been a central issue of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, fixing Broward County's troubled 911 system.

Glaring problems came to light after the Parkland mass shooting when life-and-death emergency calls from the school were transferred to Coral Springs instead of BSO.

"This commission believes it should be in the sheriff's control," said commission chair Bob Gualtieri who is the sheriff of Pinellas County.

A letter is being sent to the Broward County Commission to make that happen.

"There's been roadblock after roadblock," said Max Schacter.

Schacter's son Alex was killed during the massacre that happened in 2018.

"The biggest issue is ego. We need to fix it already," he said.

The commission says if they don't see progress, they will subpoena Broward commissioners and bring them before the body to answer why.

With 2022 wrapping up, the public safety commission will meet again next year.