Broward teachers rally for better pay

FORT LAUDERDALE - Dozens of Broward teachers rallied in front of the district headquarters late Wednesday demanding better pay.

Earlier many lined up at the regular school board meeting begging board members and the superintendent to find the funds for a salary bump.

With the rapidly rising costs of South Florida's housing, insurance and basic necessities, teachers say they can't support their families.

Teachers Union President Anna Fusco says the district has offered a 1.7 percent raise. The union is asking for a nine percent raise. Fusco also says for the first time ever the district is asking teachers to pay a portion of their health insurance premium.

"Do the right thing," one teacher said addressing the board.

Teacher's assistant Dianna Moore says she barely makes $30,000 a year. She says if her rent goes up one more time she won't be able to make it. "What they are offering is only a few hundred dollars more a year. They can't expect us to live on nothing."

Cooper City middle school teacher Mary Carr says even if the district comes up with a nine percent raise it's not enough. "It's a sham. We deserve more."

In a statement the district said, "The District is committed to working with the Broward Teachers Union on the 2023/24 contract negotiations. At this time, negotiations remain ongoing and will resume at the next scheduled meeting on Thursday, November 16."