Broward teachers expecting pay raise thanks to school district's vote on new contracts

FORT LAUDERDALE — Thanks to the Broward County School Board's 6-3 vote in favor of new contracts with the Broward Teacher's Union, educators can expect a bump in their paychecks.

"This raise increases the base salary for our teachers, who are the backbone of our organization," said Lori Alhadeff, chair of the Broward School Board.

More than $175 million is being invested into teacher's compensation with hopes of retaining educators in the district.

School district officials say about $19.6 million of federal funding will expire in the fall.

"It's very scary considering lowering enrollment, facilities that are in need or repair and making sure that we compensate our staff so teaching actually gets done," said Dr. Peter Licata, Superintendent of Broward Schools.

The agreement states that teachers on a grandfathered salary schedule will receive a 3.65% increase. Teachers on a performance-based schedule will see a 3.42% to 4.56% increase in their salary, and new teachers' starting salary increases to $50,226.

"The cost of living has gravely impacted our educators. Our teachers are here wholeheartedly, they give more than 100 percent commitment. They work after hours, they work long hours, they work weekends," said Anna Fusco, President of Broward Teachers Union.

Fusco also points out the challenges teachers face every day while trying to invest in the future of students.

"Schools with measles, schools with mold, schools with broken air conditioning, bomb threats that happen that put our teachers in three-hour conditions — that is commitment,"

The pay increase is coming from state and stimulus dollars.

The school board says they're also looking into other incentives to keep teachers in the district.