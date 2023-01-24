Broward Supt. Dr. Vickie Cartwright to defend her work before expected vote on whether to fire her

Broward School Board to hear from Supt. Dr. Vickie Cartwright, could vote to let her go

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County public schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright could be fired for a second time on Tuesday.

Cartwright was fired last year, but the school board reconsidered and gave her 90 days to prove herself and the work she was doing.

That 90 days is up.

On Tuesday, the board will hear from Cartwright and is expected to vote on whether to let her go.

New school board member Allen Zeman drafted a motion to fire Cartwright without cause effective July 1. When she was terminated last year, four of the nine board members voted to sever ties with her. A fifth vote by Zeman would likely create the majority needed to fire her.

Tuesday's expected vote comes a day after an administrator with the state Department of Education met with Cartwright and apparently it didn't go well, according to the Sun-Sentinel. He wrote a scathing letter about the superintendent for her alleged failure to submit school safety data in a timely manner.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Cartwright said she was surprised by the letter and said she handed over the information once she learned it was requested.

Last week, the board decided to wait to discuss hiring a firm to search for a replacement until Tuesday's meeting. There are four firms that have submitted letters of intent to lead that charge. The board also has several applicants who would like to hold the position in the interim.