Broward sheriff's office looking for suspect who attacked Jewish man in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Investigators with the Broward County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Thursday to find a man caught on surveillance camera beating a Jewish man last week in Dania Beach.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but it was not clear if he was still hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the written statement.

Officials said the attack occurred on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. near the 2400 block of Stirling Road.

The man told detectives he was riding his bike and talking on the phone in Hebrew when the suspect directed an antisemitic slur at him.

The suspect then began punching the Jewish man in the face before he fell from the bike and to the ground, according to investigators.

The suspect walked away but was filmed on camera arguing with workers in the area who saw the beating, investigators said..

Anyone with information on the man's identity was asked to contact the sheriff's office at 954-321-4200.