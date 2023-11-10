Broward sheriff's office investigating shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday was searching for clues after a man was shot, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 2700 block of NW 5th Street for a report of gunfire shortly before 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries, according to a written statement by the sheriff's office.

Deputies on the scene after a man was shot Friday morning in Pompano Beach. CBS News Miami

Officials did not say if they have identified a shooter or if the victim knew the person who shot them.

Live video from the scene showed what appeared to be a large amount of blood on the ground next to two shoes.

Investigators erected yellow crime scene tape around a home while they searched for clues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward Sheriff's Office or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.