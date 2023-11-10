Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward sheriff's office investigating shooting in Pompano Beach

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday was searching for clues after a man was shot, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 2700 block of NW 5th Street for a report of gunfire shortly before 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries, according to a written statement by the sheriff's office.

Scene
Deputies on the scene after a man was shot Friday morning in Pompano Beach. CBS News Miami

Officials did not say if they have identified a shooter or if the victim knew the person who shot them.

Live video from the scene showed what appeared to be a large amount of blood on the ground next to two shoes.

Investigators erected yellow crime scene tape around a home while they searched for clues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward Sheriff's Office or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 12:33 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.