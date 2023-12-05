Broward Sheriff's Office links death row inmate to 1998 unsolved murder of Eileen Truppner

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday sad they have identified a suspect in connection with the sexual assault and murder 25 years ago of a woman whose unsolved murder had sat dormant for over two decades.

BSO identifies victim brutally raped, murdered back in 1998 BSO

Sheriff Gregory Tony said during a morning news conference that the woman formerly known as Jane Doe has been identified as Eileen Truppner.

"She is no longer faceless," he said. "She is no longer nameless."

Investigators identified suspected serial killer Lucious Boyd, who is currently on Florida's death row for another homicide, as the suspect behind Truppner's death.

A grand jury indicted Boyd for Truppner's murder on Nov. 29, officials said.

He now faces an additional first-degree murder charge as well as sexual battery charges, according to the sheriff's office.

"He's a predator," a BSO investigator said during the news conference. "Investigators have named a suspect in connection with her death.

Truppner's body was discovered by a boater in December 1998 in a grassy area off of U.S. 27. For years, she was known only as Jane Doe before detectives were able to identify her through DNA and detective work.

Truppner, a native of Puerto Rico, moved to South Florida to take English classes and had two children.

"My sister was very kind," Truppner's sister said during the news conference. "She had a good heart. She would never hurt anyone."