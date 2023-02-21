Broward sheriff's office arrests suspect in attack on Jewish man in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it has arrested a suspect in connection with an attack earlier this month of a Jewish man who was punched while speaking Hebrew.

Tevin Grant, 28, is facing charges in connection with the Feb. 7 attack in Dania Beach, according to a written statement by the sheriff's office.

It was not immediately clear if bond has been set in the case.

Officials said last week that the attack occurred at 5:30 p.m. near the 2400 block of Stirling Road.

The man told detectives he was riding his bike and talking on the phone in Hebrew when the suspect directed an antisemitic slur at him.

The suspect then punched the Jewish man in the face before he fell from the bike and to the ground, according to investigators.

The attack was caught on a surveillance camera that was posted in the area.

Investigators turned to the public to help identify and find the suspect.

The string of videos showed the suspect wearing a yellow beanie while another video showed him talking to someone at a corner bench.

The next showed the suspect knocking the victim off a bicycle, then standing near the victim before walking away. Another clip showed the suspect arguing with witnesses working a construction job nearby.

"I'm not scared," the suspect yelled in the video clip released by investigators.