Broward sheriff's divers searching Cooper City canal

COOPER CITY - A large search operation is underway at a Cooper City canal.

Broward sheriff's deputies and fire rescue are focusing on a section of a canal off Griffin Road at SW 90 Avenue.

Chopper4 spotted a large section of a guardrail on a bridge that spans the canal was missing and divers were searching the water. The bridge was blocked off by crime scene tape and patrol vehicles.

The Broward Sheriff's Office posted on X that the westbound lanes of Griffin Road from Pine Island Road to the 8800 block of Griffin Road are shut down for a law enforcement investigation. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.