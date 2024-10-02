Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward sheriff's divers searching Cooper City canal

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's divers searching section of Cooper City canal
Broward sheriff's divers searching section of Cooper City canal 01:39

COOPER CITY - A large search operation is underway at a Cooper City canal.

Broward sheriff's deputies and fire rescue are focusing on a section of a canal off Griffin Road at SW 90 Avenue.

Chopper4 spotted a large section of a guardrail on a bridge that spans the canal was missing and divers were searching the water. The bridge was blocked off by crime scene tape and patrol vehicles.

The Broward Sheriff's Office posted on X that the westbound lanes of Griffin Road from Pine Island Road to the 8800 block of Griffin Road are shut down for a law enforcement investigation. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.