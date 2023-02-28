Broward sheriff's detention deputy charged after reportedly hitting inmate

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's detention deputy has been charged with misdemeanor battery and suspended without pay after she reportedly hit an inmate at the Central Intake Bureau.

According to the sheriff's office, on July 15th, 2022, Deputy Ke'Shondra Davis was involved in relocating inmates to another cell, when one of the made a comment to her. Davis reportedly confronted the inmate and struck him with her hand multiple times.

Sheriff's office policy mandates that each use of force be documented and reviewed.

Davis' supervisor sent the use of force review to the Internal Affairs Unit which found her actions were not in compliance with the department's policy.

In November, the case was presented to the Broward State Attorney's Office. On Monday, February 23rd, Davis was charged and received a summons to appear in court.

"When I became sheriff, I vowed to streamline and strengthen BSO's use of force review policies. It was the right thing to do, and it is another sign to the community of our commitment to transparency and accountability," Sheriff Gregory Tony said. "This case shows that our internal process works, and we will hold our own accountable when they step out of line."

Davis was hired by the sheriff's office in February 2016.