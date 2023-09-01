Broward sheriff's deputy arrested, faces fraud charges

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward Sheriff's deputy has been arrested on fraud charges.

Deputy Fredtajah Pinkney, 24, is accused of using falsified pay stubs on at least two occasions in order to secure, or attempt to secure, a lease on an apartment.

According to the sheriff's office, their investigation into Pinkney began in July after receiving a tip.

Detectives learned that in July 2021, Pinkney claimed she worked at a Broward school and created forged paystubs from the school in order to fill out a lease application. An official at the school verified to detectives that Pinkney never worked there.

In August, investigators uncovered that Pinkney reportedly used forged paystubs purporting to be from the school when she applied for a lease at a Coral Springs apartment community in May 2022. Pinkney claimed that the school was a secondary job to her job as a deputy.

Pinkney was arrested Thursday and booked into the county's jail on two counts of uttering a forged instrument.

"I've made it clear that when employees are suspected of stepping outside the law, they will be thoroughly investigated and, when appropriate, face arrest. We the police must have the moral courage to police ourselves," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony in a statement.

Pinkney, who was hired by the sheriff's office in August 2021, has been suspended without pay.