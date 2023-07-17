Broward school district looking to fill 800 positions before start of new year

FORT LAUDERDALE - With the start of the new school year right around the corner, Broward County Public Schools needs teachers, bus drivers, and more.

In fact, they are looking to fill 800 positions. To help do that they will be holding a job fair this Saturday, July 22nd, at Western High School, 1200 SW 136th Avenue, in Davie.

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and those planning to attend are strongly urged to pre-register.

The school district has openings for these positions:

Teacher Positions - All Subject Areas

Guidance Counselors

Speech Language Pathologists

Classroom Teacher

Mental Health Counselor (Master's Degree Required)

Speech/Language Therapist (Master's Degree Required)

Special Ed Teacher

Instructional Support (I.E. Literacy Coach, Media, etc.)

Classroom Support (Classroom Assistant / Teacher Assistant)

Administration (Information Technology, Purchasing, Auditing. etc.)

Clerical

Bus Driver / Bus Attendant

Food Service

Custodian / Facilities Service Person

Security



District representatives will be conducting on-the-spot interviews at the job fair.

The district offers development and support programs for new teachers including mentors. They also offer health, dental, and vision coverage for all employees along with Florida Retirement System (FRS) options. The FRS Pension Plan provides a monthly benefit to you when you retire. The FRS Investment Plan lets you choose how your money is invested and how you want to receive payments.