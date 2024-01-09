Broward School Board rejects idea of creating new district-wide police force

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to reject a proposal that called for the district to create a full-time police force.

The no vote came after a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly five hours and would have ended Broward's use of school resource officers to maintain security on campuses.

Under the terms of the plan, the district would have fielded a 377-member police force to replace the current 202 school resource officers who come from local law enforcement agencies, mainly from the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The idea to create a new police force, however, came under fire from some critics who balked at the costs.

"As much as anyone, I understand the importance of school safety, but I firmly believe that this decision will make our schools less safe and ultimately result in higher costs for Broward County residents," Parkland Mayor Rich Walker wrote in a letter to school board members last week.

School board members raised the idea of creating its own police agency last year after receiving complaints about inadequate pay for its current school resource officers.