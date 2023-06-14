Broward school board names Dr. Peter Licata as new school superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County School Board voted 7-2 Thursday to name a Palm Beach school administrator as its new superintendent.

Dr. Peter Licata, currently an assistant superintendent in Palm Beach County and a Broward native, was named to replace former schools chief Dr. Vicky Cartwright.

The effort to oust Cartwright began last year when several school board members had challenged her, citing dissatisfaction with her leadership style.

The Broward County voted in February to hire the search firm of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C to find a new schools chief and implemented a search process to name its new schools chief.

The search firm came forward with a list of candidates that didn't excite board members, who amended their search timetable in order to add more applicants to the list.