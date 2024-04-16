Broward School Board member wants approved teacher raises rescinded

FORT LAUDERDALE - During Tuesday's meeting of the Broward School Board, an effort to rescind recently approved teacher raises is expected to be brought.

In February, the board approved giving teachers raises that averaged 3.96% to settle a dispute with the union.

The total cost was nearly $37 million. Now board member Tori Alston says they don't have enough continuous funds to support the raise.

When the raises were approved, the board used nearly $20 million in one-time federal COVID relief dollars to help pay for the increases. That money won't be available next year so the district will face a budget shortfall.

Torey Alston, a Republican appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was against the increase and said the teacher's union left out other school employees like administrators, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers.

He's expected to ask the board to rescind the raises at Tuesday's meeting and use existing funds to include increases for all employees.

Board member Allen Zeman, one of the six Democrats on the board, said he doesn't expect it will pass. He said it would be illegal to change a signed contract and there are other ways to balance the budget.