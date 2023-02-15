Broward School Board meets to finalize contract for interim Superintendent Dr. Earlean Smiley

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward School Board will meet Wednesday to discuss the contract of the woman who will take the helm of the school district until a permanent superintendent is hired.

The board previously voted to hire Dr. Earlean Smiley to lead the district in the short term. She's no stranger to Broward schools. Smiley is a former Broward deputy superintendent and former principal at Blanche Ely High in Pompano Beach.

She previously negotiated a $300,000 salary with School Board Chairwoman Lori Alhadeff. The rest of the board will vote on the proposed contract during a meeting Wednesday, and she'll start immediately after the vote, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Because she is not currently working for the district, the board appointed a so-called tasked assigned superintendent, associate superintendent Valerie Wanza.

During Wednesday's meeting, the board will also vote on Wanza's compensation. On Monday, Wanza reached an agreement with Aldaheff for a supplement as she fills in for superintendent until Smiley arrives, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Wanza, who makes about $195,000, is expected to receive an extra $2,100 for her six days as superintendent. She will return to her post after Smiley is hired.



Smiley replaces Dr. Vickie Cartwright who was fired after a months long battle with the School Board over her performance.

Smiley started her career as a teacher in Broward in 1974 and served as deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction from 2000 to 2010. She was also superintendent in a South Carolina district in the past.

Smiley has come up as a possible candidate several times by different members of the board. It is important to note, with all of this, Smiley will only be in the role while the national search takes place. Smiley's contract will be for a year or until a permanent superintendent is in place. She will not be allowed to apply for the permanent job.

The School Board has set a goal of July 1 for a new leader, but the search could extend beyond that.