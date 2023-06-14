Watch CBS News
Broward school board meeting with three superintendent finalists

By Joan Murray

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's down to three and we are a day away from learning who will lead Broward County Public Schools for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, the three finalists are undergoing intense questioning reflecting on their backgrounds and qualifications to head the nation's sixth largest district.

The three finalists are:

  • Dr. Peter Licata, who is an assistant superintendent in Palm Beach County and is a Broward native
  • Luis Solano, who is deputy superintendent of schools in Detroit and was a former high school principal for Miami-Dade
  • Dr. Sito Narcisse, a school superintendent in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana who emigrated with his parents from Haiti

The board voted in February to hire the search firm of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C to find a new schools chief after deciding to immediately part ways with controversial former school Superintendent Dr. Vicky Cartwright.

The candidates will have private interviews with school board members and hear from community stakeholders in the afternoon.

The school board will vote on hiring a new superintendent Thursday 

June 14, 2023

