Broward school board adjusts schedule after 3 days missed because of hurricanes

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward County School Board during a special meeting Tuesday decided how to make up days lost during two hurricanes.

Students missed one day because of Helene and two because of Milton.

The revised schedule impacts the first semester, which didn't have enough educational hours because of the days the schools were closed.

Students were scheduled to return from holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 7. They will return one day earlier when a teacher planning day was scheduled.

The first semester was supposed to end on Dec. 20, but now it will end on Jan. 9.

By doing this, the district will gain four days back for the first semester.

Final exams will still be on the originally scheduled days ending Dec. 20.

The state requires students in kindergarten through third grade to receive 720 hours of instruction each year. Fourth through 12th-graders must be in school for 900 hours.

Miami-Dade County won't need to adjust its calendar because has enough time built in.

