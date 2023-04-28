Broward reports higher number of calls about mosquitoes following heavy rains

HOLLYWOOD - If you think mosquitos are bad in your backyard, join the club. Broward's 311 center has been inundated with calls, so much so that overnight, the county sent up a plane to spray across Broward.

"Around this time of year, we typically get 40-50 requests a day. Recently it spiked to 4,500 requests per day," Anh Ton, Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Director said.

Ton overseas the mosquito section as well. He explained the volume of calls has been so high, the county added aerial spray by plane.

"There are requirements that the state established only when the number of requests is 5 times higher than normal. The truck larvicide kills the larvae of the mosquitoes, the airplane is used to kill adult mosquitos," he added.

Spraying is only done a few times a year.

"We got in here when the water was still full in the streets, and this is just one week's worth of working," Anthony Tortorelli told CBS News Miami.

Any relief is welcomed by the crew with Ohana Restoration. They've been eaten alive as they work to dry out and mitigate mold from growing in flooded homes.

"Even though the water in the street subsided it's still going to get pretty bad and it's probably going to get worse," he said.

However, unlike those homes, there's not a lot one can do about the outdoors, especially during the wet season.

"So, if you can reduce the standing water around your home, you can reduce the number of mosquitos," Ton recommended.

Residents experiencing mosquito problems can call 311 on a mobile device or 954-765-4062 from a landline. Or they can complete the online Mosquito Service Request Form.

Miami-Dade mosquito control said they have not seen an increase in mosquitoes and have not had an increase in calls.

They are doing their regularly scheduled spraying. However, they do anticipate an increase in service calls and are ready to up their efforts when needed.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to "Drain and Cover" by removing any standing water they can in common mosquito habitats such as buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths, fountains, children's toys, and pet bowls. The best way to "fight the bite" is to cover your exposed skin as much as possible when outdoors and wear a mosquito repellent that contains DEET.