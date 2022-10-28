Watch CBS News
Broward police looking to crack 1998 murder

MIAMI – The Broward Sheriff's Office is hoping a sketch will help them crack a decades-old cold case.

She was killed on the evening of December 18, 1998.

Someone dragged her into an isolated area of U.S. 27 about 1 mile north of I-75.

A boater found her more than a day later.

Investigators say the woman had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.

An examination also indicates that this woman may have been a mother.

Homicide investigators say one thing that stood out is that she had on red shoes.

If you have any information on this woman's identity, or her murder, you're asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

