Broward parents can now track their child's public school bus in real time

FORT LAUDERDALE - Parents in Broward whose children take the bus to school can now track it.

On Thursday, the school district launched "Here Comes the Bus," a free and easy-to-use website and app that allow parents and guardians to view the location of their child's school bus in real-time on a smartphone, tablet, or personal computer.

It is similar to the Uber or Lyft app.

Using the school district code, the student's last name, and ID number, parents will be able to access information on their child's bus, including bus number, location, and time of arrival at the bus stop.

It also confirms that the student's bus has arrived at the bus stop and at school, both before and after school. Additionally, parents with multiple children can conveniently track each child's bus information within one account.

The system is password-protected and available in English, Spanish, and French.

Click Here for more information and to obtain registration information.

