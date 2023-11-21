Official: For years, squatters lived in Plantation home known for Christmas displays

MIAMI - For years, thousands have flocked to the Hyatt Family Christmas display in Plantation.

The home is not looking so festive now. As it turns out, according to the Broward County Property Appraisers Office, it doesn't look like the Hyatts ever owned it for the 15 years they were there.

"It looks like they squatted on the property and improperly claimed homestead exception," said Marty Kiar. He is the Broward Property Appraiser. His office has dubbed this investigation "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Kiar alleges the late Mark Hyatt actually made a fake deed after he tried to purchase the property but could not get a clean title because of previous problems at the property. Hyatt's ex-wife Kathy gave a sworn statement.

"She alleges that what she did, was, her husband sat around the kitchen table, made a fake deed to the property. She alleges they broke into the property and when police were called they showed their fake deed and that's basically how they got it," Kiar said.

Hyatt told CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten, "We didn't live there for free." She said they paid $900,000 to purchase the mortgage notes.

She went on to say, "Mark never enforced the mortgage notes in order to clear title." Investigator Vivian Gallinal is an investigator with the Property Appraiser's office. "I have been requesting for that proof and also, court records show they've been asked to produce proof. So far I have not found any proof," Gallinal said.

Hyatt said she's provided proof including checks and a bank transfer for just under $900,000. One check, however, is not legible. She said, "At best, we squatted a year or two before we purchased the mortgage notes in 2007."

Neighbors tell us someone is staying at the house. We saw a car in the driveway. No one answered the door when we knocked. Now folks on this street want this to be resolved.

"We'd love to have homeowners in there. It's a small community on this street," said resident Adam Fractenberg.

No criminal charges are expected in this investigation. The statute of limitations has run out. It's a civil case.

"This situation now is a homestead fraud case," Kiar said.

At this point, $109,000 in back taxes are owed on the property which includes a $35,000 homestead fraud lien. It likely won't be paid until the property eventually sells.