Broward middle school placed under brief lockdown after student brings BB gun on campus

MARGATE — A Broward County school was placed under a brief lockdown after a student brought a "weapon" to campus on Wednesday.

According to Broward County Public Schools, a Margate Middle School student reported seeing what appeared to be a gun on another student's waist, which prompted a lockdown.

An investigation by the school's SRO and Margate Police led officials to the suspected student and found that he had a BB gun inside of his backpack/

The school has since received the all-clear from officials and returned to normal operations as there were no known threats.

According to BCPS, the student will face appropriate disciplinary action.