Broward, Miami-Dade deputies search for suspects involved in inter-county pursuit

IVES ESTATES — Deputies from Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are investigating an incident that led to a car crash and foot chase on Saturday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies were first called out around 1:38 p.m. to the area near the 5200 block of West Oakland Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes about a vehicle on their radar.

BSO's aviation unit helicopter then began to monitor the car's whereabouts as it traveled into Miami-Dade County, where at some point, it appeared that the driver was involved in a crash.

The vehicle's occupants then bailed out of the car and took off near the 200 block of NE 119th Terrace.

Ejaz Hussain, a resident of the area, told CBS News Miami that incidents like this usually don't happen in the area.

"I mean, that's a scary situation, you know, of course," they said, "Especially when you see, I mean, tons of police cars around here and one person escaped and is loose."

"That's a scary moment, you know, because I'm here with my family, I live with my family."

Deputies told CBS News Miami that they're still searching for all parties involved. Miami-Dade County is assisting BSO in the incident.